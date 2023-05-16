Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, has declared that he will hand over power to the governor-elect on May 28, a day before the constitutional date set for the official handover.

According to The Tribune, the governor disclosed this at the State Executive Council meeting, which was held in Makurdi, the state capital, on Tuesday, May 16.

In a similar development, the state government also made a significant tribute to a historical figure in the state as it named a 9-kilometre road after Major Gideon Orkar.

Major Orkar was popular for being part of a coup plot to oust General Ibrahim Babangida in 1992, he was found guilty by the military authorities and subsequently executed by firing squad.

Ortom's administration said the decision was taken because of what Major Orkar stood for.

