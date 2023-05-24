Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said he may return to freelance journalism after leaving office ahead of May 29

The PDP governor had earlier promised to hand over before May 29, the constitutionally required date for the official handover

The governor then urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to leave the country for Niger and support incoming Bola Tinubu administration

Makurdi, Plateau - Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, has disclosed that he could venture into freelance journalism after leaving office or return to his farm after May 29.

Ortom, who is a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, has earlier said that he will hand over to the incoming government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on May 28, a day before the constitutionally approved handover date, Sahara Reporters reported.

What PDP Ortom will be doing after leaving office on May 29

The outgoing governor said he was aware that the people of Benue collected money to vote against him, but he has accepted it as the fate.

Ortom, in an address to the people of his state, said he had forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari and that the outgoing president should stay in Nigeria and work with his successor in lifting the people out of poverty.

He said he would always be available for the incoming administration if it sought his support.

His statement reads in part:

“If they need my support, I will always be there, and if they don’t need it, I will go back to my farm and my business, and I can even be a freelance journalist.”

However, Ortom decried that the people of his state had a bad experience with the administration of President Buhari but said the president should not leave for Niger after leaving power on May 29.

