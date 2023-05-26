President Muhammadu has finally revealed his destination after handing over administrative power on Monday, May 29

He stated that he would leave Eagle Square immediately after the inauguration of Bola Tinubu to board his flight to Kaduna State

The President earlier in the week suggested that he might go to the Republic of Niger after handing over the helm of affairs to Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he will be flying to Kaduna state immediately after the conclusion of the handing-over ceremony on Monday, May 29.

As reported by Vanguard, President Buhari made this known at a public function in Abuja on Friday, May 26, noting that he would head for Daura, Katsina state, afterwards.

President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure will come to a close on Monday, May 29 after 8 years at the helm of affairs. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

He further revealed that he would pen some papers before exiting the State House.

While speaking at the event, President Buhari also validated the electoral process of the 2023 general election noting that there was a need to congratulate the political development in the country.

He said:

“It was so transparent, everything was done there in front of everybody. And committee by committee from various constituencies lined up and picked the candidate they want. So really, we have virtually politically arrived. I congratulate our party."

President Buhari also did the honours of praying for the president-elect and wishing him the best of luck as he steers the ship of leadership for the next four years.

He said

“I wish him the best of luck. I said his Vice President is experienced, a two-time governor in his state and then the senate. And this is how we got the chairman of our party, two-time governor in his state and also he has been in the Senate."

May 29: Buhari Orders Osinbajo, Malami, Others To Declare Assets

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari picked up his asset declaration form before his Aso Exit slated for Monday, May 29.

He said his decision to pick up the form is to foster the tenets of transparency in government further.

President Buhari urged his subordinates to follow suit and pick up their asset declaration forms.

Source: Legit.ng