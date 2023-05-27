Some of President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet members may become unpopular as soon as the Daura-born general hand over to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect on Monday, May 29.

The cabinet members which included ministers and other appointees may lose their popularity after handing over due to the public image they have built while in office.

Full list of Buhari appointees that Tinuu can't work with

Another factor is the way they play their games in the build-up to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary as well as the general election.

Some of the cabinet members are listed below:

Garba Shehu

Though Shehu is a media personality, he is likely to become unpopular after leaving office on May 29.

Some of the factors that may work against him were the fact that he is still considered a protege of Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, and his total silence during the 2023 presidential election.

Godwin Emefiele

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is one of Buhari's cabinet members that may become unpopular when Buhari leaves office on May 29.

However, Emefiele is likely to be probed by the incoming administration and he may not survive the heat because of the naira redesign policy he introduced a few days before the election. He may become popular because of the investigation and prosecution.

Many politicians and political pundits have said the CBN governor introduced the naira policy to scuttle the chances of Tinubu from becoming the president, and unfortunately, Emefiele appeared to have unofficially suspended the policy, and the new naira notes became less seen in society.

Abubakar Malami

The attorney general of the federation, (AGF) and the minister of justice can not be considered to be strong politicians, despite holding one of the strongest positions under Buhari's administration.

Tinubu may not consider Malami for anything because the president-elect would prefer people who can command votes and have shaped his employer's image in good light.

Malami can be considered a weak politician as he failed to resign and test his popularity at the Kebbi state APC governorship primary ahead of the 2023 election, unlike his counterpart, Timipre Sylva, who resigned and contested APC guber ticket in Bayelsa, he won.

Also, Malami may not be considered a good image maker as he was severally accused of giving wrong legal advice to the President, and some sections of the country still considered Buhari a dictator, such as The Punch often referred to him as 'General' in its reports.

Chris Ngige

The minister of labour and employment is likely to become unpopular after leaving office due to his lack of support for the APC presidential candidate during the build-up to the general election as his failure to completely solve many industrial disputes that arose under his watch.

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) recently commented that the minister failed to settle many industrial disputes and left them for the incoming Tinubu's administration.

Adamu Adamu

The outgoing minister of education was one of the most popular ministers of Buhari as a result of the numerous industrial strikes by all the educational institutions during his 8 years of manning the Education ministry.

Unfortunately, the minister recently demarketed himself by saying he was not prepared for the position and was a complete novice in the sector when he was appointed as a minister.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect will be inaugurated on Monday, May 29, when President Muhammadu Buhari will officially and constitutionally vacate the seat of power.

On his journey to becoming the president-elect and subsequently Nigerian President, Tinubu made lots of alliances with top All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs as well as non-APC members.

Source: Legit.ng