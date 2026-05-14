After Alexx Ekubo's death, a lady has spoken about what the Nollywood actor said to her the first time they met

She spoke about the character of Alexx Ekubo and also the last time she saw him at a location outside the country

She shared an emotional reaction to his death and mentioned what she wished she had done before he died

A friend of late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has mentioned one thing that hurts her the most about his death.

The young lady also spoke about the true character of the Nollywood actor and listed many good traits he had, which some people might not know about.

Lady speaks on first meeting with late Alexx Ekubo, recalls his words. Photo Source: TikTok/lovembatv

Source: TikTok

Lady mourns Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo

After learning of his death, the individual who operates a TikTok page said the death of the actor left her speechless.

Her statement:

“I honestly don’t even know what to say.”

“I’m still hoping someone wakes up and tells me this is all just a rumor… because I truly don’t want to believe that Alexx Ekubo is gone.”

“Apart from being an incredible actor and one of Nollywood’s brightest stars, he was genuinely such a kind person.”

@lovembatv spoke further in the post, explaining some encounters she has had with the actor.

She shared:

“The first time we met was on a movie set, and despite everybody surrounding him because of his superstar status, he was actually the one who said hi to me first 🥹So warm. So respectful. So easygoing.”

Lady recounts final meeting with Alexx Ekubo outside Nigeria, speaks on his character. Photo Source: TikTok/lovembatv

Source: TikTok

Also in her post, she mentioned the last time she saw him and what hurts her the most about his sudden death.

Her statement in the TikTok video read:

“We later met again in Dubai… and sadly, that was the last time I saw him.”

“And honestly? One thing hurting me right now is that I kept telling myself I would check in on him someday. I heard little rumors here and there, but I never did.”

“Not because I think a message would have changed anything… but because now I wish I had just reached out 💔.”

As a result of not doing what she was supposed to do before the actor unexpectedly passed away, she shared advice to the public.

Her statement:

“Life is really so fragile. If you’ve been thinking about checking in on someone you care about, please do it. Don’t always wait for the “perfect time.”

“Rest well, Alex 🕊️ Thank you for your kindness, your talent, and the beautiful memories.”

“Please let’s keep his loved ones in our prayers during this difficult time.”

Reactions as lady speaks about Alex Ekubo

Chichetam shared:

"God why him."

Joywrights noted:

'I'm just kee-ping coøl keeping 😭😭 calm,not to cry as my soul is hurt bcos I Js came from a appendix surgery& I dn wan it to open up. this good soul js left us."

Nana Akua Adepa @311 said:

'So sad."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady asked a question on social media about late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

She asked if the actor was married before he died. Her post quickly went viral, and many people joined the conversation, sharing their thoughts and opinions after the actor’s death.

Businessman mourns Alexx Ekubo in emotional post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian businessman shared a sad message after the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo. He said he is very sad and called the actor his brother.

He said he will always remember the happy times they had together. He also prayed that God would rest his soul and give his family and friends strength.

Source: Legit.ng