Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says he will not leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) anytime soon

He confirmed that he supported an opposition during the presidential election but reiterated his loyalty to PDP

The pragmatic Ortom also noted that he would support the incoming administration in whatever capacity is required of him

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed the possibility of defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He, however, pledged to support the incoming president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the progress of Nigeria's democracy, noting that he was one of those who clamoured for a southern president.

Governor Ortom was part of the factional members of the PDP known as the G-5 governors. Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

Governor Ortom made this known on Wednesday, May 25, while speaking during an interview on Arise TV breakfast program, 'The Morning Show', which was anchored by Reuben Abati.

The Benue state governor is a member of the PDP faction known as the G-5 governors alongside four other governors from the south who fought against the presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar and the national chairmanship of Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to This Day, Governor Ortom said:

“That is not on my table. I’m in PDP, and I worked for the Southern presidency, which Tinubu and Obi, were part of. Defecting is not on my table now.

"If Tinubu is sworn in, I will continue to pray and support him to succeed. I remain the leader of PDP in Benue State but will continue to work for equity and justice in Nigeria."

Governor Ortom further revealed that he is an advocate of equity, justice and fairness, and he always prioritises the country before his personal ambition.

He said he would pray for the incoming administration and work with them so long it would steer the country to a prosperous future.

“I Have Forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari,” Says PDP's Governor Ortom

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed that he is no longer feuding with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both men have been in a series of banter over the insecurity in Benue state and other parts of the country.

Ortom urged President Buhari to stay back and work closely with the incoming administration.

Source: Legit.ng