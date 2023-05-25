The DSS has raised an alarm over a fresh plot by some subversive elements to truncate the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect

Peter Afunaya, the spokesperson of the secret police, said the agency was much aware of the plot and prepared ahead of them

Afunaya, in a statement on Thursday, then urged Nigerians, CSOs and media to adhere strictly to the security guidelines on the day of the inauguration in Abuja

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Service (DSS) has raised fresh alarm about the plot to scuttle the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on Monday, May 29.

The secret police then warned those it described as subversive elements working to stop the inauguration of Tinubu and governors-elect across the country on Monday.

DSS unveils a fresh plot to stop Tinubu's inauguration Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Will Tinubu's inauguration on May 29 still hold?

This was disclosed in a statement by the secret police's spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, on Thursday, May 25, via the agency's Twitter handle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the DSS, all uncredited and uninvited persons are to stay away from the event on Monday.

It urged Nigerians, civil society organisations and the media to strictly adhere to the security and civil guidelines during the inauguration.

The statement reads in part:

“The Service is, however, aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in parts of the country. The aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public."

Latest about Bola Tinubu, May 29, Kashim Shettima, 2023 Election, Abuja

On Wednesday, March 1, Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Since the declaration, many opposition parties and candidates, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, have challenged Tinubu's victory at the tribunal.

Earlier this month, the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal began the hearings against Tinubu, and political parties have been making their cases at the tribunal. The next sitting is expected to hold on Friday, May 26.

See the tweet here:

"It is just his way of throwing banters": Presidency on Buhari running to Niger

Legit.ng earlier reported that Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to President Buhari, has dismissed the report that the Niger Republic would protect his employer after leaving office on May 29.

Shehu said the president's comment was his way of throwing banters to douse tension around him.

The president, on Tuesday, said the Niger Republic would protect him if anybody comes after him when he leaves office on May 29.

Source: Legit.ng