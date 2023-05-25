The Peoples Democratic Party has urged the federal government to address the plot on its purported move to declare Friday, May 26, a public holiday ahead of the Supreme Court verdict

Speaking on the allegation, the PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba said if Friday is declared a public holiday, there would be a crisis in the land

The Supreme Court has fixed May 26 to deliver its judgment in the disqualification case filed by the PDP against Senator Kashim Shettima for alleged double nomination as the APC senatorial and vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a strong message to the President of Nigeria.

The PDP cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari that declaring Friday, May 26, 2023, a public holiday as a ploy to stop the Supreme Court from sitting to deliver judgment on the disqualification case against the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, over double nomination, might lead to chaos in the country.

The PDP has revealed there is a plot to declare Friday, May 26 a public holiday ahead of the Supreme Court’s Judgement on Shettima's double nomination. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

PDP speaks on Friday's Supreme Court verdict, task Buhari

Meanwhile, the apex court has already scheduled the judgement for that date.

A statement issued on Wednesday, May 24, by the national publicity secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, called on the president and his administration to speak out on the alarming reports in the public space about the moves to declare the holiday, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The PDP also called on the federal government to come clean on a further allegation, which it said is also in the public domain that the APC is mounting pressure on the Department of State Services (DSS) to advice President Buhari to declare the public holiday, New Telegraph report added.

