The controversy over the possible disqualification of the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, has reached a fever pitch

Wading into the conversation, Senator Shehu Sani said there was nothing wrong with Shettima purchasing two nomination forms for different offices

He stated that it is within the right of any Nigerian to vie for any office of their choice while citing the case of Senators Akpabio and Lawan

Senator Shehu Sani of the 8th National Assembly has defended the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, over his double nomination saga.

As reported by Punch, Senator Sani said the vice president-elect does not deserve to be critiqued for obtaining a senate nomination form and that of the vice presidency.

Senator Shehu Sani was a member of the 8th National Assembly. Photo: Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Twitter

He cited the case of Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who obtained the presidential nomination form and a senate nomination form.

Shettima has since been under fire for his double nomination and dragged to the Supreme Court's point for the same offence.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, May 24, Senator Sani referenced the case of Senate President Lawan and the incoming anointed Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who both obtained the presidential nomination and senate nomination form.

Senator Sani said:

“What was good for Ahmed Lawan and Akpabio is good for Shetima.

“I don’t expect the Supreme Court to rule against the double nomination.”

Senator Sani, there is no need to create a fuss about Shettima's situation, noting that Senator Lawan and Senator Akpabio are both guilty of the same offence.

The pragmatic Sani said it is within the right of any Nigerian to contest for any political office they want.

Can Supreme Court sack Tinubu because of Shettima's alleged double nomination? Lawyer gives insight

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has set May 26 as the date to deliver its judgment on a lawsuit seeking the disqualification of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the APC.

The suit, filed by the PDP, claims that Shettima's nomination as Tinubu's running mate violated electoral laws.

A constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun, shared insight, emphasising that only an aspirant within a party can challenge a candidate's nomination.

Source: Legit.ng