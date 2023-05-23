The nation's opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party has lost some of its stakeholders to the ruling party in Ondo state

Party leaders and thousands of PDP supporters dumped the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The defectors cited the leadership crisis in the PDP as part of the reasons for dumping the opposition party in Ondo state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo has lost prominent stalwarts to the ruling party in the state.

Thousands of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, including the House of Representatives candidate, Olumuyiwa Adu, on Monday, May 22 defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leadership of the PDP headed by Umar Damagum as acting chairman has lost its strong members to the APC in Ondo state. Photo credit: Umar Illiya Damagum, Abdullahi Adamu

Party leaders defect too

Also, the leader of the PDP in Akokoland, Bode Obanla, led decamped from the four local government areas of Akoko South-West, Akoko South-East, Akoko North-West, and Akoko North-East to switch allegiance to APC, saying APC remains the path to development.

Why PDP leaders decamped to the APC

Speaking on the development, Adu said he decided to dump the PDP with his followers following the leadership crisis in the party, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The politicians declared further that the party had lost focus and vision with no direction.

