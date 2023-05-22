Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has received a score of PDP members from the Igalamela/Odolu LGAs of the state to the APC ahead of the November governorship election

The development is a big threat for Dino Melaye, the PDP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state

Abdullahi Ibrahim, an ex-caretaker chairman of the PDP in Igalamela LGA, alongside Hon. Adama Sani and Aikoye Anu, led the defectors to the APC on Monday

Lokoja, Kogi - Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Kogi state guber election, is facing a tough challenge ahead of the poll.

This is as Governor Yahaya Bello of the state received a group of former members of the PDP from the Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, May 22, The Tribune reported.

Why PDP leaders joined APC ahead in Kogi state

The defectors have pledged their support for the APC candidate in the election, Ododo Ahmed Usman, expressing their readiness to work hard and see the return of the ruling party in the state.

Abdullahi Ibrahim, the former caretaker chairman of the Igalamela LGA, alongside Hon. Adama Sani and Aikoye Anu, led the defectors from the Ajaka Ward 1 and 2 to join the ruling APC in the state.

Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said their decision was informed by the remarkable work of Governor Bello, which had impacted positively in all the local government areas of the state.

The former PDP chieftain highlighted the rehabilitation of the Umomi-Akpagidigbo-Ugwolawo-Ajaka-Idah road, citing significant infrastructural projects in Igalamela as their major reasons for dumping the opposition party for the APC and support Bello's anointed candidate.

He further added that the accomplishment of Government Bello had led many opposition party members to join the APC, and they were ready to join the winning team.

