The speakership race of the House of Representatives is on course to go down the wire ahead of its inauguration on Monday, June 5

The lower chamber is the only legislative block yet to resolve who becomes their leader

The minority lawmakers and the factional block of the APC have joined forces to upstage the president-elect's candidate

FCT, Abuja - The race for the speakership seat for the incoming 10th national assembly has reached a fever pitch.

Despite the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu settling for their preferred candidate at the upper and lower chamber, some lawmakers and lawmakers-elect are not pleased with the decision.

The G7 lawmakers of the House of Reps after their caucus meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Saturday, May 20. Photo: G7 Lawmakers

Source: Facebook

At the speakership level of the House of Representatives, the national working committee of the party and the president-elect settled for Kaduna state lawmaker Abbas Tajudeen of the northwest region.

This decision has sparked outrage leaving the APC lawmakers to split into various factions.

One of the factions known as the G7 aspirants held a meeting in Abuja at the Transcorp Hilton on Saturday, May 20.

The G7 consist of lawmakers and lawmakers-elect of the APC, known as the "Greater Majority", opposing the bid of Hon Tajudeen.

Details of the meeting made available Legit.ng confirmed that the G7 had resolved to unveil their consensus candidate for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker slot.

Who are the G7 caucus?

The G7 reiterated their commitment to work with the minority caucus to present a common front for the 10th National Assembly Speaker.

Members of the G7 faction include Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps; Hon Aliyu Betara, the Chairman House Committee on Appropriation; Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, the Chairman House Committee on Navy.

Others include Hon Sada Soli (APC-Katsina), Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara), Miriam Onuhoa (APC-Imo) and Rep Ado Doguwa.

The G7, however, found the endorsement of Abbas and Kalu as an affront to their aspirations, claiming they were not consulted and such approval would not stand.

The total number of minorities in the House from the PDP, NNPP, ADC, YPP and LP is 182, while the APC has 178 members-elect, while the focus of the more significant majority is to preserve the legislature's independence.

Minority Caucus Endorses Betara as 10th Speaker

In another development, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) risks losing it all in the leadership tussle for the House of Representatives Speaker seat.

Emerging reports have confirmed a crisis among APC lawmakers in the lower and upper chambers.

However, the minority caucus of the House of Reps held a meeting to nominate Hon Aliyu Betara as their candidate to upstage APC's candidate.

