Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, has been spotted with Peter Obi of the Labour Party at the burial of Seriake Dickson's mother in Bayelsa state

The duo were also spotted with former PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu and the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, a member of the G5 governors of the PDP

Some analysts have posited that the defection of Peter Obi from the PDP and agitation of the G5 governors scuttle the chances of Atiku from becoming Nigeria's president in the 2023 election

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - The broken Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be forming a new shape of unison as aggrieved members have been spotted together as a gathering.

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP during the February 25 presidential election, met with his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at the burial of the mother of Seriake Dickson, the governor of Bayelsa state on Saturday, May 6, Vanguard reported.

Photo Credit: @vanguardngrnews

Source: Twitter

Why Atiku, Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, Iyiorchia Ayu other PDP chieftains meet

Also in the oil-rich state to commiserate with Dickson's mother is Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, who was spotted sitting next to Atiku.

The former national chairman of the PDP, who was later removed through court orders, Iyorchia Ayu, was in attendance as well.

Ahead of the 2023 election, Obi left the PDP for the Labour Party before the presidential primary of the party, where he clinched the presidential ticket of the Labour Party in the election.

The presence of Makinde, a member of the G5 governors who worked against the presidential ambition of Atiku in the last election, at the event pulled a surprise string.

Recall that Makinde and other G5 Governors called for a power shift to the south in the PDP, but the demand was met with stiff restrictions from the leadership of the largest opposition.

Also, some political pundits have posited that Peter Obi's defection to the Labour Party and G5 Governors' demand scuttled the chances of Atiku in becoming the president of Nigeria through the 2023 election above the controversies around the INEC BVAS.

Peter Obi subsequently took to his Twitter page to confirm his presence at the event. See his tweet here:

