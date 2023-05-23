Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant has stressed that the United States (US) only has permanent interests

Garba, who described Peter Obi as a bad loser, said the US would not want to associate with the Labour Party candidate

The APC chieftain also mocked the famous letter written by Chimamanda Adichie in April, saying it failed to influence the US

FCT, Abuja - Adamu Garba, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, May 23, sent a new message to supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

In a tweet on his verified handle, Garba said the United States (US) "has no friends nor enemies; they only have permanent interests".

Top APC member, Adamu Garba has mocked the opposition after US President, Joe Biden sent a delegation to Nigeria for Tinubu's inauguration. Photo credits: @adamugarba, @officialABAT, @JoeBiden

Source: Twitter

The APC stalwart was reacting to the the news of President Joe Biden sending a US delegation to attend the swearing in of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president on Monday, May 29.

May 29: Garba speaks on how US plays its politics

Commenting on the development, Garba said the US is only concerned about winners, adding that the 2023 general election was 'a success story for Nigeria’s democracy'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

"Dear Obidiots,

"In case you forgot, let me remind you that the U.S has no friends nor enemies, they only have permanent interests.

"As long as you are winning, you are a friend. Once you turn out to be a bad loser like Peter Obi, they’ll abandon you and follow the winner. A classic U.S realpolitik diplomacy."

Garba added:

"The U.S cannot afford to lose Nigerian friendship in the name of Chimamanda story telling letter. They have to swallow their pride and jump towards the President-elect.

"They have to send a whole trade and security delegation for the swearing in ceremony of our new President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"The 2023 election is a success story for Nigeria’s democracy. We should all celebrate our democratic maturity."

May 29: Biden sends US delegation to attend swearing in of Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Biden sent a delegation to attend the swearing in of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria president.

Biden in a statement by the White House said the US nine-person delegation will be led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

The US delegation includes David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja; Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California; Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce; General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command; Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency.

Lege causes drama at airport as he flies to Abuja for Tinubu’s inauguration

Legit.ng also reported that popular Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, a staunch Tinubu supporter, is currently in Abuja for the presidential inauguration slated for May 29.

The actor did not leave Lagos without creating a scene, as seen in a video on his Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng