An Oyibo lady has got people talking online after sharing a video of her husband reacting to Arsenal’s win

The young lady mentioned what she saw her husband doing after his team won the English Premier League title

The action of her husband and the description of her post made many people react in the comments section of the viral video

An Oyibo man’s emotional message to his wife after Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title has grabbed attention online.

An Oyibo lady has sparked emotional reactions as she shared a video showing the strong words her husband said to someone on the phone after Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

Oyibo lady goes viral after sharing husband’s reaction to Arsenal’s EPL win. Photo Source: TikTok/germainemurraymusic, Tribuna

Source: TikTok

Oyibo man reacts to Arsenal EPL win

In the video, the man sat on a couch with his phone in his hand and sent an emotional message to the user on the other end about how he felt following Arsenal’s win.

The video shared by his wife also contains a caption explaining what she saw her husband doing following Arsenal’s win.

The caption of the TikTok post read:

"Arsenal wives, partners and girlfriends will be mixed up for the rest of the year. my man is so happy, he is sobbing. "

The husband could be heard speaking in the video:

"I'm so so happy man, to go through these years, all these years and it's reality, I can't process it. I love you, I honestly love you. I can't wait to see you, like come on Arsenal, I can't believe this man. This is just the best moments of my life."

Lady reveals what her husband did after Arsenal won Premier League title. Photo Source: TikTok/germainemurraymusic

Source: TikTok

The video posted by @germainemurraymusic also contains a description of the lady celebrating Arsenal’s title win with her husband.

"First the Champions League and now Arsenal have gone and done it and my husband has never been so happy."

Reactions as lady speaks about husband

Chief Mensah7 wrote:

"I’m literally in tears right now."

Perfect added:

"I honestly don't know how to act right now should I be downright obnoxious or be humble."

Wine In Front Of Me stressed:

"My dad watched me cry today, I haven't cried in front of him in 30 years."

Based on the Armenian shared:

"Hey. i am from Armenia 🇦🇲😁. Thats faar away from London.& bro is me, me is bro. just hug him & congratulations. WE ARE CHAAAAAAAMPIONS."

Amaria wrote:

"Almost verbatim what my mam said, when he came home from stadium last night he was actually welling up."

Han explained:

"Stop this is so sweet."

Roanoke_TX shared:

"This is the greatest birthday gift I ever received."

RESPONSE noted:

"ME AND MY TWO YOUNG SONS WERE IN TEARS 😭 SO HAPPY THAT THEY HAVE WITNESSED IT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIFES !!!"

Landron added:

"Plenty of babies conceived."

The Tightest said:

"Girl!!! Take advantage of this moment! Ask him for an LV bag!!!"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal fans came out to the streets near Emirates Stadium to celebrate.

They were happy because Arsenal won the Premier League after 22 years. The win was confirmed after Manchester City drew their match against Bournemouth.

Man trends as Arsenal win EPL title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man’s reaction after Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title has gone viral online.

In the video shared on TikTok, the man and his friends were very happy after hearing the news that Arsenal had won the league after many years. The man was seen kneeling on the ground, raising his hands and shouting in joy as they celebrated the big win.

Source: Legit.ng