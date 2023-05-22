A top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has criticised the Western media for their alleged anti-APC stand

Garba chided the foreign media for allegedly turning a blind eye to the many achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari

According to the Abuja-based APC chieftain, the position of the Western media regarding the president is not surprising

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has attacked the Western media.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, May 21, Garba listed several ‘achievements’ of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, which he said evoked dislike from the Western media.

Adamu Garba is unhappy with the western media's portrayal of President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credits: Adamu Garba II, Muhammadu Buhari

'Western media attacking Buhari not a surprise', Garba

Garba said he is not surprised that western media such as the BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, Reuters, AFP and others are either attacking Buhari’s legacies or saying the Nigerian president has underperformed.

The APC stalwart’s remarks come on the back of a BBC article by Nduka Orjinmo, titled ‘Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari leaves legacy of kidnapping, inflation and debt’.

Garba wrote:

“What do you expect from @BBCWorld. The western media will always find a reason to condemn great African leaders like President Muhammadu Buhari. Not surprising!”

He added:

“This is the President that recovered Ajaokuta, Mambila, and most of the power sector infrastructure from western str*ngulation. Was able to pass PIA into law despite their mounting opposition, he was able to build Nigerian military power to near global standard.

“He was able to recalibrate our foreign policy in purely Nigerian interests, unlike usual African puppeteer leaders. He was able to launch a massive Agricultural transformation policy that see to our almost full time food security.”

The former presidential aspirant continued:

“President Buhari, to most of western countries dismay was able to kickstart the 1972 year old AKK pipeline project, something they did everything possible to prevent for over 40 years. He blatantly refused U.S military base in Nigeria.

“He kickstarted the West African gas pipelines project. Allowed Chinese investors to continue the LNG train 7 and train 8 project when the west blocked everything. He was also able to stand his ground on all African projects with Nigeria and Africa as his central project.

“The President is able to pass the Solid Mineral Development Fund into law and establish a government organ that will officially buy gold and shore up the value of the Naira. He applied to join BRICS alliance to create an alternative World Order that will see Africa at the center of decision making.”

He concluded:

“He conducted the freest and fairest election beyond any western countries standards. His party won in the most democratic process and will Insha Allah, hand over to another nationalist, independent minded and strong leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of Nigeria in a few days time. Etc.

“If the Western Media like @BBCWorld, @CNN, @AJEnglish, @ReutersWorld @AFP etc are not attacking Buhari’s legacies, then he has not performed for Nigeria.”

