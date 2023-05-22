A major political figure of the Ijaw ethnic group in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, Asari Dokubo has sustained his verbal onslaught on Peter Obi

Dokubo claimed in a recent broadcast on Facebook that Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, was "recruited" by some members of a cabal

The fiery activist who labelled Obi a 'Satan' declared that the former Anambra state governor might never achieve his ambition of becoming Nigeria's president

Degema, Rivers state - Mujahid Asari Dokubo, a Niger Delta activist, has claimed that the 'cabal' “tested the water” with tenure elongation, but “failed woefully”.

Speaking during a Facebook Live on Friday, May 19, monitored by Legit.ng, Dokubo said Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, can never win a presidential election with a politician in the same mould as Bola Tinubu as his (Obi's) main challenger.

Dokubo is a staunch critic of Peter Obi and his supporters. He has launched yet another scathing attack on the former Anambra governor. Photo credits: Dokubo Asari Justice Foundation, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Dokubo, a strong supporter of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, alleged that the cabal backed Obi during the 2023 election.

He said:

“It is terrible how these people brought Satan himself to come and irritate us. They know that even if election is held one million times, Peter Obi cannot win election.

“They know that it is the corrupt cabal that recruited Peter Obi, mobilise him with funds, and they are now playing the script of the cabal that there should be tenure elongation; President Muhammadu Buhari should not hand over.

“They tested the water with tenure elongation, and they failed woefully. That is the sole reason why Obi was recruited.”

He added:

“All those who are thinking that this mandate can be truncated, be deceiving yourself. Because it will not; we only have 10 days to go. On Tinubu’s mandate we stand.”

May 29: Calls for tenure extension for President Buhari

There was a call for tenure extension for President Muhammadu Buhari. However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared that the president will serve out his term and vacate the presidential villa as stipulated by law.

Specifically, the National Chairman of the ruling party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu dismissed concerns about any planned tenure elongation.

Buhari also repeated his resolve to respect the maximum two-term limit in the Nigerian Constitution for the position of president.

President Buhari, a northerner is expected to hand over to his party member, Tinubu, on May 29. Tinubu is a two-term governor of Lagos state.

