Popular Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde has landed in Abuja ahead of Asiwaju Tinubu's inauguration on May 29

The actor shared a video of his departure from Lagos on his Instagram page, and he did not fail to make a scene at the airport

In another video, Lege publicly thanked Tinubu's son, Seyi, who took care of his hospitality and that of other committee members

Popular Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, is a staunch Tinubu supporter and is currently in Abuja for the presidential inauguration slated for May 29.

The actor did not leave Lagos without creating a scene, as seen in a video on his Instagram page.

Lege flies to Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration. Photo credit: @legemiamii

As he was boarding, Lege, behind the camera, asked airport workers if they had filled the plane's tank with fuel because he didn't want any excuses as to why they could not land.

To prove his importance at the inauguration, the Yoruba actor revealed that the president-elect, his wife, son, and other committee members are awaiting his arrival.

Watch the video below:

In another clip, an obviously pleased Lege, on seeing how well he was received, thanked Asiwaju Tinubu's son Seyi for taking care of him and other committee members.

The actor captioned his post:

"NEW NIGERIA NEW LAGOS Peace & Unity"

Netizens react to Lege's videos

mhiz_zeeblack:

"This lege na case."

omotoyosi.z:

"No lies, Lege don change since Tinubu won the election see stomach Like pregnant woman own."

king.olatunji:

"Lege na complete mad Person."

opasanyaoluwatobiloba:

"No worry you go collect minister for hook up."

shinapeter062:

"Person dey go federal capital territory and you’re still asking why is he hppy FCT 4 that matter oo."

certified_doughty:

"You still carry this mic go."

drolatunde:

"You won't understand as regard to Kehinde course of life. He understand vividly that, enjoy life while it last.. Lege u are just n happy dude. Keep living dude.@legemiamii."

seuntok:

"Lege you get sense ...thank God for safe trip."

horrlybae:

"You can't just hate this dudeCEO isonu."

Source: Legit.ng