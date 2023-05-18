The telephone conversation between the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and President-elect Bola Tinubu has been greeted with criticism

Blinken, in his conversation with Tinubu, assured the president-elect that the United States would grant him all the support needed to thrive

On the other hand, opposition parties are not pleased with the development, which they premised on the alleged illegalities perpetrated during the elections

FCT, Abuja - The main opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, are not pleased with the phone conversation between the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

On Wednesday, May 17, reports confirmed that the conversation between both men centred on strengthening solid ties between both nations through collaboration that would benefit Nigeria's development and security, Punch reported.

Bola Tinubu and Anthony Blinken had a frank and friendly phone conversation for about 20 minutes. Photo Credit: Stefan Heunis/AFP and Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

A statement released by the spokesperson of the president-elect, Tunde Rahman, described the conversation between both men as 'frank' and 'friendly.'

Blinken, conversely, assured Tinubu that the US would provide the necessary support required for the development of Nigeria and its security.

Angered by the development, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Blinken's pledge to Tinubu to strengthen bilateral relations contradicts the position of the US on the general election in Nigeria.

This was about the press release issued by the US on March 2, where the US acknowledged the outcry of electorates over the anomalies perpetrated during the presidential election.

Labour Party condemns Blinken's call to Tinubu

Similarly, the Labour Party, through the chief spokesman for Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, described the phone conversation between Tinubu and Blinken as worrisome.

He said:

“It is worrisome at this point to hear them discuss bilateral discussion at the point in which the issue of election is being challenged in the court of law.”

He, however, stated that the conversation on bilateral relations should not be perceived as an endorsement from the US.

Tanko said:

“We cannot gratify such statement as a kind of endorsement. We will rather call it a caution to see whether the judiciary will make do with what is already on their desk.”

