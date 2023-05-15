The United States on Monday, May 15, announced visa restrictions on some Nigerians accused of undermining democracy

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who confirmed this development in a statement shared on his Twitter page said the individuals would be ineligible for US visas

The top-ranking diplomat also said

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Again, the United States Government has said it had taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.

This was made known in a statement by the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on Monday, May 15, published on the website of the US government.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, Blinken wrote:

“We have imposed visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections. We remain committed to supporting Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and rule of law.”

While noting that, “the United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world,” Blinken added that the visa restrictions “are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the government of Nigeria as a whole.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Blinken added, “Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.”

However, as of the time of filing this report, no name of any individual has been published.

“These individuals have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process.”

The US government disclosed the decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

May 29: Police warn politicians planning to scuttle Tinubu's inauguration

In another development, the Nigeria Police Force said it has commenced keeping tabs on the politicians who are hell-bent on scuttling the forthcoming May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, made this disclosure at a press briefing at Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, May 15.

Baba said the operation was being carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, particularly intelligence officials.

2023 polls: UK joins US, vows to impose visa ban on politicians who incited electoral violence

The British High Commission has revealed plans by the UK Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell MP, against corrupt politicians in Nigeria.

The commission said the UK is prepared to take legal action against those who engaged in or incited electoral violence during the March 18 governorship and legislative elections, Leadership report confirmed.

This was made known through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, March 22.

Source: Legit.ng