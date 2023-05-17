The United States Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, has phoned Bola Tinubu, the president-elect ahead of May 29, when he will be inaugurated

White House, U.S. - Antony J. Blinken, the Secretary of State to the United States, has called Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to congratulate him again.

This was disclosed in a statement published on the official website of the US Government on Tuesday, May 15, as Blinken emphasized his continued commitment to strengthening the Nigeria-US relationship with the incoming Tinubu administration.

Blinken noted that the Nigeria-US partnership was a result of shared interests and that interest, which he described as people-to-people ties, should not loose and demanding that such connection should continue to be strong under the administration of Bola Tinubu.

The statement partly reads:

" U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties, and that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu’s tenure."

Secretary Blinken also discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that will be a representation of all Nigerians with the president-elect Tinubu. The duo also discussed comprehensive security operations as well as reform for economic growth.

Blinken's call to Tinubu is coming at a time when some opposition politicians and political parties are calling on the international community to reject the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Despite the opposition outcries, Tinubu has continued to receive congratulatory messages from world leaders, including United Kingdom's prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

