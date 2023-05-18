A list claiming to contain names of Nigerians US banned for disrupting the 2023 general elections circulated on social media

The United States embassy in Nigeria has reacted to the said list, describing it as fake

The embassy said it does not release names of persons issued visa ban, adding that individual visa records are confidential, according to US law

FCT, Abuja - The United States (US) embassy in Nigeria has said the alleged list of Nigerians issued visa ban is fake.

The US embassy in Nigeria said the viral list did not emanate from it, adding that individual visa records are confidential, according to its law, BBC News Pidgin reported.

US visa ban: The purported list

A staunch supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, @PeterObiUSA, tweeted an alleged ‘exclusive’, claiming it contained the list of names submitted by the Nigerian American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) to the State Department during the Monday, April 3, 2023, White House and US Congress protest in Washington DC, USA.

The Twitter user, on Monday, May 15, posted ‘key election rigging enablers’ to include Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello; and the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo.

That particular tweet by @PeterObiUSA has garnered over half a million views, as well as 2,000+ retweets.

The US embassy in Nigeria has, however, dismissed the list.

Popular activist challenges US to name those placed under visa ban

Reacting to the development, activist and the Chief Executive of Connected Development, Hamzat Lawal, urged the US to publish the names of those it imposed a visa ban on for electoral offences.

Lawal pointed out while speaking on Channels TV on Monday, May 15, that there were expectations that the Nigerian police, as the apex law enforcement agency, would have prosecuted those who interfered in the electoral process or put them behind bars.

US visa ban on some Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Government said it had taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.

This was made known in a statement by the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on Monday, May 15, published on the US government's website.

The US government disclosed that the decision to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of America to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

“The world is becoming less tolerant of neocolonialism”: FFK blasts US over visa ban

Legit.ng also reported that a former aviation minister in Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode, accused the US of “double standards, neo-colonialism and pseudo-imperialism”.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, FFK, as he is fondly called, asked the Nigerian government to reciprocate and consider imposing visa bans on persons who disrupted their country’s elections over the last 25 years.

