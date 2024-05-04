A student has sought advice from netizens on social media after scoring an aggregate of 149 in UTME

A screenshot of his result showed that he scored 35 in English, 37 in mathematics, 44 in physics and 33 in chemistry

While sharing the result on a Facebook group, he asked netizens if he stood a chance of getting into the university with such a result

A Nigerian student has expressed sadness after scoring less than he expected in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a sad post on Facebook, the student revealed that he had an aggregate of 149 in the just-concluded examination.

Student seeks help over low UTME score

The student, identified as Ihuoma Chukwuemeka JohnKennedy, shared his pain via a Facebook group, JAMB 2024 CONNECT.

Ihuoma Chukwuemeka got 149 aggregate score in the examination and he inquired from netizens if he was eligible for admission into the university.

"I got 149 can I gain admission into the university?" he asked.

While some netizens insisted that he wasn't eligible for admission, alleging that the cut off mark was 150, others offered helpful suggestions.

Reactions as UTME student laments over result

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts about his UTME result.

Some netizens said he won't be admitted into any university with the score whole some others offered encouragement to the sad boy.

