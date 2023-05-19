Peter Obi of the Labour Party has condemned the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, for calling Bola Tinubu of the APC in the last presidential election

Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, has lamented a lack of clarity of purpose on the reported phone call between Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, and Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

Recall that Blinken had placed a call to Bola Tinubu, reiterating the commitment of his country in strengthening the relationship between the US and Nigeria.

But in a series of tweets on Friday, May 19, Obi lamented that the US response to the internal affairs of Nigeria should be based on "mutual respect, shared ideals, aspirations and interests" rather than taking sides.

The former governor of Anambra maintained that alleged that the will of Nigerians that was manipulated and falsified during the election was "contextually" overlooked by the United States authority.

Obi said:

"It is thus of overarching importance that a beacon of democracy like the United States should not respond to political developments in Nigeria in a manner that faintly suggests taking sides."

He further said that the US should hold on to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal before placing such a call to the president-elect.

Obi maintained that only a competent court of law could determine the outcome of the 2023 presidential election and that the issue of judicial contention is a violation of the Nigerian constitution and the electoral law.

