Governor Nyesom Wike has blamed leadership failure of his counterpart, Douye Diri, for the demolition of the property owned by Bayelsa State in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State

Governor Wike said he has no apology for the demolition of a Bayelsa state government property in Port Harcourt

According to the Rivers governor, Governor Diri promised to renovate the property within three months but reneged on the promise, prompting his administration to pull down the building

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dismissed insinuation that the demolition of the Bayelsa state government dilapidated property in Port Harcourt was politically-motivated.

Speaking to journalists on his arrival from Europe at the Port Harcourt International airport on Thursday, May 18, governor Wike explained that due process was followed, Channels Television reported.

Wike stated that a formal letter was written and sent to the Bayelsa State government in August 2021 with respect to its (Bayelsa's) 'dilapidated' property inherited from the Old Rivers State in Port Harcourt, Daily Trust also reported.

The Rivers governor explained:

“In 2021 August, not only did I write a letter to him (Governor Douye Diri ), in all our meetings then, I told him if you cannot develop it, you can sell the property back to Rivers State government, we are willing to develop it, but we cannot allow that property to be the way it is."

Demolition of govt buildings in Port Harcourt and eviction of occupants

Recall that Rivers State government served an eviction notice on workers occupying two buildings belonging to the Bayelsa government along Akassa Street in Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

The set of flats located on No. 5 and No 9 Akassa Street in Old GRA Port Harcourt are owned by Bayelsa, but the occupants said they were duly allocated to them.

They, however, lamented that they were being forcefully evicted from the properties by the Rivers government.

Similarly, the Bayelsa State Government through the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Andrew Esua, expressed reservations about the action of the Rivers State Government.

