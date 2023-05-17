The killing of 30 persons in Plateau States and the attack on US embassy staff in Anambra state has been condemned by the NHFSS

The NHFSS has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service Bill into law

According to the deputy commander general of NHFSS, John Chukwudi Metchie, the bill will help lessen the burden of security agencies and intercept outlaws in the forests

FCT, Abuja - Following the attack on a US embassy convoy by suspected gunmen in Anambra state, the Nigerians Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) has condemned the act.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 17, the deputy commander general of NHFSS, John Chukwudi Metchie, described the tragic incident as barbaric.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to sign the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service Bill into law.

Similarly, Metchie condemned Tuesday night’s attack and killing of about 30 persons in the Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

He regretted that Plateau, which in the past was the most peaceful state in Nigeria, has become a killing field for some years now.

He said:

“The attack on the US Embassy officials is outright barbarian and should be seen as an attack on our humanness, because the victims were said to be on a humanitarian service, a medical outreach to the less privileged.

“We also condemn the reported mindless and gruesome killing of about 30 persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau. Regrettably, Plateau, which in the past, was arguably the most peaceful state in Nigeria, has become a killing field since the past few years."

Meanwhile, Mitchie implored President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service Bill.

He stated that President Buhari assenting to the bill would solidify his legacy against insecurity.

Mitchie:

“On behalf of the Commander General of the NHFSS, Dr. Joshua Wole Osatimehin, let me also use this opportunity, to once again, urge the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of national importance, give presidential assent to the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill which has been passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly."

“We need to reiterate therefore, that one of the greatest legacies Mr. President would leave behind as the Father of the Nation is to sign the NHFSS Bill into law to boost the fight against insecurity and provide massive employment for citizens, especially youngmen and women, which in itself, is another way of reducing crimes and criminalities.”

