The convoy of David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, reportedly crashed into the motorcycle of 3 natives of Ezza South Local Government Area, and the natives died.

According to The Punch, the natives were struck by the advance team of the governor's convoy while they were on the road that led to Muhammadu Buhari's international airport.

The convoys were reported to have dropped at the airport located in Onueke, and on their way to the town, the tragic incident happened.

It was said that the incident happened after the commissioning of a flyover which was named after Prince Arthur Eze at Abaomege in the Onicha local government area of the state.

The prince and the governor had commissioned the new flyover.

Umahi reportedly left the state for Abuja shortly after the flyover was commissioned.

Source: Legit.ng