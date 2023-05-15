Bukola Saraki, the former senate president, has called on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other outgoing governors in Nigeria to be part of the solutions of their successors rather than adding to their problems.

According to The Cable, the 2-term governor of Kwara state made the call in a Twitter post on Monday, May 15, while giving an admonition at an event organised in honour of the outgoing governors by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF).

Saraki, who did not directly mention Wike but could not exclude the outgoing governor of Rivers state, urged the outgoing governors to prepare for life after leaving office.

According to the Kwara-born politician, life outside elected office is very challenging.

The former lawmaker said the outgoing governors must accept the challenges of the transition from public life to private life with a positive outlook.

He added that he made the remark at the dinner night, which was also attended to by some new governors-elect.

The statement reads in part:

"As outgoing governors across the country prepare to leave their State Houses and transition back to private life, it is crucial that they recognize their role in being part of the solution for their successors, rather than adding to the problems.”

Source: Legit.ng