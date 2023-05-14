Governor Nyesom Wike and his colleagues, the G-5 group have been honoured by the opposition PDP

The PDP honored the Rivers state governor alongside Samuel Ortom and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governors of Benue and Enugu

Meanwhile, Wike and his cohorts openly declined to support and vote for Atiku Abubakar the party's flagbearer in the February 25 election and allegedly supported APC's Bola Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum has honoured Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, for putting personal “interests behind that of our party, people and nation”.

The forum gave the award while welcoming the party’s governors-elect at an event held recently in Abuja.

Wike, Ortom honoured as PDP governors’ forum welcomes new members. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

PDP honour G5 governors

Samuel Ortom and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governors of Benue and Enugu, were also honoured alongside others, The Cable report added.

Speaking at the event, Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto and chairman of the forum, praised his colleagues’ “solidarity and comradeship” and “a desire for the best of our party”.

Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo; Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti; Ibrahim Dankwambo, former governor of Gombe; and Seriake Dickson, former governor of Bayelsa, were all honoured at the event for their contribution to the party.

All PDP governors-elect were also awarded and urged to be the “shining armours of the party going forward”.

