Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has highlighted some of the reasons Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, called Bola Tinubu on the phone on Wednesday, May 17.

Keyamo said this while reacting to the comment of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the call that the United States official placed to the president-elect.

Keyamo highlights 6 reasons US Secretary of State calls Tinubu to Atiku Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

In his response, the minister highlighted 5 reasons Blinken called Bola Tinubu the president-elect.

The highlights are listed below:

The US Knows Atiku and Peter Obi are behaving like Donald Trump

The minister claimed that the government of the United States is aware of the actions of Atiku and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, behaving like Donald Trump.

Recall that Trump was defeated in the 2020 presidential election in the US, but he never conceded defeat and has consistently claimed that he won the election.

All leading political parties manipulate election results

Keyamo also claimed that the United States is aware that all leading political parties are involved in electoral malpractice and that those intolerable incidents did not affect the overall results of the election.

According to the minister, the votes recorded for Peter Obi in Anambra state are higher than those recorded on the iREV portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the international community is aware of it.

The US Knows Atiku and Obi cannot win because of the PDP crisis

The senior advocate also added that the United States is aware of the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that they know that the crisis would not allow Obi and Atiku to win the poll.

He said they are aware that the PDP's votes were split into 3 as well as the revolts of 5 governors in the leading opposition party who worked against the party during the election.

US Sanction is not a condemnation of the election

The minister maintained that Joe Biden's administration had taken the right steps in sanctioning those allegedly involved in electoral fraud by placing sanctions on them.

However, the minister said the move was not to condemn the election and its results as against the assumption of the opposition parties.

US Officials visited Shettima earlier

Keyamo recalled that before the call was put through to the president-elect, the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the U.S Embassy in Nigeria, Mr David Greene, visited the Vice-President-Elect Senator Kashim Shettima.

Thus, both Greene's visit and Blinken's call were to emphasize the US cooperation and support for the incoming administration.

The world moves on while Atiku and Obi are standing still

The minister, in his note, stated that the former vice president Atiku and former governor Obi have refused to move on with the world.

Telling the duo that "these are people and institutions that cannot be overwhelmed by your mob on social media", citing how they handled "Trump and his tantrums".

See Keyamo's tweet below:

