FCT, Abuja - Less than 24 hours after the United States of America (USA) announced that it has placed a visa ban on some Nigerians accused of undermining democracy, reactions have begun to flood in from the opposition parties.

Timi Frank, an ally of PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has lauded the US for restricting those individuals.

Timi Frank urged the United Kingdom and the European Union to replicate the same action against democratic saboteurs in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Timi Frank

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 16, Frank, the former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the United Kingdom and the European Union to replicate the approach of the United States.

He said:

"I would like to thank and appreciate the decision of the United States, through it's Secretary of State (Mr Anthony Blinken) for its bold move in dealing decisively with all rogue politicians and individuals who participated actively in compromising the conduct and process of the 2023 General elections.

"Indeed this news comes as a breather to the ordinary Nigerian whose rights and fate are being determined by these criminal politicians."

He described the action of the US as hope for Nigeria against the breeds of politicians that have decided to undermine and plunge Nigeria's democracy into oblivion.

Extend ban to families of politicians - Timi Frank tells US

Frank stated that the action of the US further proves that it "has the interest of the Nigerian people in ensuring that democracy thrives unhindered to the benefit of the people."

He urged the government of America to extend a similar ban to the families and cronies of these individuals currently in the US to serve as a deterrent to all crooked politicians.

Frank said:

"Furthermore, I'd like to reiterate and plead with the US, to extend a similar ban to the families and cronies of these individuals currently in the US, to serve as a deterrent to all crooked politicians."

US to Impose Visa Ban on Nigerians Who Disrupted 2023 Elections

Recall that Legit.ng reported earlier that the United States on Monday, May 15, announced visa restrictions on some Nigerians accused of undermining democracy.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who confirmed this development in a statement shared on his Twitter page said the individuals would be ineligible for US visas.

The top-ranking diplomat added that the US is committed to supporting Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

