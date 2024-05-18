A female student of Charles Dale Memorial International School is set to fly Nigeria's flag at the Olympiad Biology World competition taking place abroad

This comes after the brainy girl emerged as the winner of the National Olympiad Biology competition, which was held in Nigeria

The development excited Nigerians, with many sending the student kind thoughts as they celebrated her

Odika-Onyekachukwu Emmanuella, a female student of Charles Dale Memorial International School, Port Harcourt, has been hailed on social media for her successful academic showing in the National Olympiad Biology competition.

Source: Twitter

Emmanuella's feat was disclosed on X by Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare.

He further revealed that she would be representing Nigeria in Kazakhstan, a country situated in Central Asia, for the Olympiad Biology World competition.

Alex hailed Emmanuella as a star. Alex wrote:

"Odika- Onyekachukwu Emmanuella has won the National Olympiad Biology competition in Nigeria and will be representing Nigeria in Kazakhstan for the Olympiad Biology World competition.

"Her school is Charles Dale Memorial International School Port-Harcourt.

"She is a star!"

Another brainy boy had represented Nigeria in two major mathematics olympiads.

Nigerians hail Odika-Onyekachukwu Emmanuella

@toks_jay3092 said:

"We celebrate our dear star."

@NelsonNeme82804 said:

"This is what we should be investing on if God bless me I will never forget to help the children who value education very well because my dad did so to me."

@iam_onyeka said:

"Congrats, more winnings ahead."

@PreshUgwueze said:

"The environ of learning alone in this school is sth else...The first and only time I taught with an electronic board was in CD. Their packages for teachers is also nice...a sch that offered me as much as 180k in 2019 just to teach JS2 of A-D and 1 arm of SS1. KUDOS."

@AnozieDavid said:

"Congratulations young lady and God be with at the world level."

