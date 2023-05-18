The factional Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, said Peter Obi, and the suspended national chairman, Julius Abure, are being funded

FCT, Abuja - The factional Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Dr Abayomi Arabambi, has alleged that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the suspended national chairman, Julius Abure, are being heavily funded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Arabambi said the support Obi and Abure give the PDP can be seen in how they approach issues.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been accused of being sponsored by the PDP.

He recalled the joint press briefing that was called by the Labour Party and PDP after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progress Congress, APC, as President-elect

He stated these during an interview with Vanguard newspaper while reacting to claims that he and his faction are being funded by the APC.

We expose the rot in the party to show we can be trusted - Arabambi

Arabambi described the LP as the best party in the country, stating that they were the first to expose the atrocity of the national chairman while they were still together.

He further stated that his faction has been able to expose the rot in the party so they can be trusted.

He said they don’t encourage the 'go and sin no more' approach. Once a person commits a crime, he/she is exposed and handed over to the authority to take care of the person.

Lamidi Apapa takes over Labour Party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, had reported that the party's national deputy chairman (South), Lamidi Apapa, took over the affairs of the party.

The Labour Party's national working committee led by Apapa took over following a court ruling that restrained Julius Abure and 3 others to stop presenting themselves as national officers of the party.

Apapa announced himself as the new acting national chairman of the party, Saaleh Lawan as the new acting national secretary. The factional leader insisted that Julius Abure and three others that the Federal High Court suspended must be retrained before further action can be taken on the party's leadership.

