Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye has again maintained that the planned marriage of the 100 orphaned girls in Niger state remains suspended

The Minister for Women Affairs disclosed this on Friday and noted that the court case challenging the marriage has not been withdrawn

This is contrary to earlier reports insinuating that the minister withdrew the suit filed against Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, the speaker of the Niger Assembly, who was to sponsor the planned marriage

Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, the Minister for Women Affairs, has insisted that the court case challenging the commencement of the planned mass marriage of 100 orphaned girls in Niger State, has not been withdrawn.

"Mariage of 100 girls in Niger state on hold," minister

The minister made this disclosure on Friday, May 17, via a post shared on the Ministry of Women Affairs website on X.

Recall that Kennedy-Ohanenye on Friday, disclosed that she had withdrawn the suit filed against the speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, over the plan to marry off 100 orphans in his constituency.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, in a tweet, said her minister was in collaboration with the Niger state House of Assembly speaker and the traditional rulers in the state to ascertain the age of the orphans if they were within the stipulated circle.

This came amid reports that the minister withdrew the suit filed against Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, the speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, who was to sponsor the planned marriage.

Grace Njoku, the Ministry of Women Affairs’ head of press and public relations, also confirmed the development, noting, “the suit is there”.

The post reads:

"The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, has resolved with the Emir of Kotangora, HRH Alh Mohammed Barau Muazu and the Speaker Abdumalik Sarkindaji to seek ways of collaboration to give new lease of life to the girls, but the Court's injunction remains.

"I haven't withdrawn my case until we carry out due diligence and profiling on the girls. We will also engage the girls on enrollment in schools, skill acquisition training and empowerment of the girls. The Ministry's primary aim is to ensure that the Welfare and interests of the girls is guaranteed."

Niger Imams vows to go ahead with marriage of 100 girls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Niger Imams vowed to hold the mass weddings of the 100 orphans in the Mariga Local Government Area.

On Wednesday, May 15, the Forum said the wedding would go on as planned because it did not contravene the sections of the Nigerian constitution and teachings of Islam.

Director General, Niger state Religious Affairs, Dr Umar Farouk at a forum in Minna, gave the Minister a 7-day ultimatum to withdraw her court case and petition against the Speaker of the Niger Assembly, or face legal action.

