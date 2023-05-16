The Monday, May 29 inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu has continued to top debate in the nation's polity

A chieftain of the ruling APC has said the transition of power would hold as planned and no agitation will stop it from holding

The former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba further revealed that 120 heads of state have indicated interest to attend Tinubu's inauguration, so it's a done deal

A former presidential aspirant and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba has revealed why the May 29 handover cannot be shelved.

Garba noted that over 120 heads of state have expressed interest in attending the inauguration of Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, May 29, 2023, hence the ceremony cannot be stopped.

Adamu Garba has said Bola Tinubu's inauguration cannot be stopped because 120 heads of state have indicated to attend. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

Those trying Tinubu's inauguration are jokers, Garba said

In an interview on Arise Television on Monday, May 15, the APC chieftain described those filing suits to stop Tinubu’s inauguration as "jokers".

He stated thus:

"There will be inauguration on the May 29th, 2023 and that inauguration will swear in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and distinguished Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria. There will be nothing called injunction.

"Those groups, faceless groups that emerge out of thin air to go to court and try to seek for injunction, are just waiting their time; a very serious waste of time. Because this election has been quietly and fairly won, election process that took place computersied, transparent for the whole world to see. We have the entire global leaders tuned into this election.

"I'm telling you now, we have 120 heads of state that indicated interest to participate in the wearing in of the incoming president and the incoming vice president. so what are we talking about?

"Yes, some group of people will just emerge from thin air and try to file some riff-raff court judgement, trying to say they are going to stop the whole world from functioning, that's a huge joke.

"Because as I'm telling you here, the whole world is coming to Nigeria on May 29th to submit to the supremacy of Nigeria's democracy."

Watch the interview below as shared by Garba;

Source: Legit.ng