It has been revealed that the former governor of Abia, Orji Kalu will step down from the senate presidency race and will not emerge as the Senate President of the 10th legislature

APC chieftain Adamu Garba said Kalu does not have what it takes to win the senate position because of the APC’s low performance recorded in the South-East during the 2023 polls

Meanwhile, supporters of Kalu have insisted that the position be zoned to the South-East region, projecting the Chief Whip as the best candidate for the position

A former presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and now a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has made a shocking revelation about Orji Uzor Kalu's recent move for senate president.

The APC chieftain said the former governor of Abia state, Kalu may be qualified but won’t emerge as the president of the 10th senate following the party’s low performance in the South-East during the just concluded 2023 general elections.

Adamu who spoke on Monday while featuring on Arise Television’s morning show, expressed confidence that the Chief Whip of the senate would step down from the senate presidency race.

He said,

"I am hundred percent confident that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will withdraw from the race of the senate presidency. He's qualified but the performance from the South-east is considerably very low. He should find a way to organize the southeast so that they can mainstream with the APC strongly."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Video of Adamu's interview surfaces online

Watch the video of his interview with Arise TV

"Tinubu's choice of Akpabio, Abass, a done deal" - Adamu said

Meanwhile, on Sunday, May 14, Adamu Garba said Tinubu's choice of Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abass is a done deal.

He tweeted:

"President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision on the choice of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President is signed and sealed.

"So far, 69 senators have signed, endorsing the Joint Akpabio/Barau ticket. The list includes senators of LP, SDP, PDP and NNPP.

"We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that our leader’s wisdom in his choice of 10th NASS leadership is successful."

10th Senate Presidency: Godswill Akpabio receives endorsement of powerful APC governor

Earlier, a top candidate for the position of the Senate President of Nigeria, Godswill Akpabio, has received the endorsement of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a similar vein, Sanwo-Olu revealed his support for Barau Jibrin for the 10th House of Representatives’ Speakership.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, was in Lagos on Sunday, May 14, where he sought the support of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

10th NASS: Shettima reveals why Tinubu chose Akpabio over Kalu, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the vice-president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima revealed that Akpabio was nominated for the Senate Presidency by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to avoid the “negative narrative of Islamization.”

The former governor of Borno stated this on Friday, May 12 during a meeting with Hon Tajudeen Abbas, the anointed candidate of Tinubu for the speakership seat of the House of Representatives.

Source: Legit.ng