Politicians causing violence would face a tough time ahead of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect's inauguration

The Nigerian police said it had launched a manhunt against some individuals who have vowed to scuttle the May 29 handover ceremony

The police chief noted that officers were on standby to forestall any unwanted happening before, during and after the transition scheduled to hold at the end of the month

The Nigeria Police Force said it has commenced keeping tabs on the politicians who are hell-bent on scuttling the forthcoming May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, made this disclosure at a press briefing at Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, May 15.

Police move strongly against politicians planning to disrupt May 29 inauguration. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Baba said the operation was being carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, particularly intelligence officials, The Nation report added.

Police move against politicians plotting to scuttle Tinubu's inauguration

The police boss explained that the development became imperative in order to tame subversive elements trying to destabilize the peaceful environment currently being enjoyed in the country, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu's spokesman sends message to DSS as CBN Gov Emefiele allegedly plans to flee Nigeria before May 29

In another development, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Tinubu’s spokesman in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh, urged the country's secret police to keep an eye on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Onoh charged the Department for State Security (DSS) to ensure that Godwin Emefiele does not leave Nigeria for any study leave abroad.

According to the APC chieftain, Emefiele has nothing to worry about, noting the incoming administration of Tinubu has made education a top priority.

Cleric reveals what will happen to pastors against Tinubu's inauguration

Legit.ng reported earlier that Bishop Kayode Williams, the renowned cleric and presiding bishop of the Christ Vessels of Grace Church Inc, cautioned some clergymen against the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, scheduled for May 29.

The cleric urged fellow clergymen to desist from fanning the embers of war about the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the interest of the country.

Williams made the comment while reacting to the attack by the so-called religious leaders against Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

Source: Legit.ng