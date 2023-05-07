Bishop Kayode Williams of the Christ Vessels of Grace Church Inc has said God told him that pastors who gave false prophecies about the 2023 election should be prepared for God's wrath

The cleric said this while warning some religious leaders fanning the members of violence against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu's inauguration

Williams said God told him that He would deal with the wanting pastors, but He did not want them to die now so that they could see the glory of God in Nigeria

Bishop Kayode Williams, the renowned cleric and presiding bishop of the Christ Vessels of Grace Church Inc, has cautioned some clergymen against the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, scheduled for May 29.

The cleric urged fellow clergymen to desist from fanning the embers of war about the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the interest of the country, The Nation reported.

Bola Tinubu's inauguration is God's ordained, cleric warns clergymen opposing May 29

Williams made the comment while reacting to the attack by the so-called religious leaders against Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

He said the religious leaders spreading bitterness and ill feelings against the former governor of Lagos state are only playing God, urging them to desist from such acts.

According to the cleric, the clerics involved in the act should be ready to face the wrath of God as they have created tension that could lead to bloodletting.

His statement reads in part:

“God said that He will discipline some of them because He doesn’t want them to die now so that they will see the glory of God in Nigeria, a new Nigeria.

He added that God told him that He will punish those pastors that gave false prophesies about the 2023 presidential election. They will be dealt with for misleading the people.

