Another request has been made to the presidential election petition tribunal to allow live telecast of proceedings

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) made this request in a filed application to the jurors

However, proceedings were adjourned until next Wednesday, May 17 when Obi's application will be heard

Peter Obi and the Labour Party have filed an application requesting the live telecast of proceedings at the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal at the federal court of appeal in Abuja.

Obi's request is in the same line as the request of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who had initially proposed the same thing in a separate application.

The presidential election petition tribunal said it will hear Obi's application on Wednesday, May 17. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Through his legal counsel Chris Uche, he appealed to the tribunal to grant permission to his request to allow Nigerians and electorates who participated in the 2023 general election to have access to the proceedings from the comfort of their homes and offices, Business Day reported.

As reported by Channels TV, the tribunal adjourned the prehearing session on Obi and the LP’s petition till Wednesday, May 17 at the instance of the petitioners.

Obi's attorney, Livy Uzoukwu, told the tribunal that further prehearing on the petition should be adjourned till a later date as they have pending processes to be filed and served.

Uzoukwu noted that it was a unanimous decision between the petitioner and the respondents, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu to adjourn the matter till May 17.

Counsel to INEC, the APC, and the President-elect and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima confirmed the agreement.

Consequently, the tribunal adjourned the prehearing session till May 17 to enable the parties to decide on documents that are not in contention and the ones that are controversial.

Present at the proceeding were Obi and the Director General of the 2023 LP Campaign Organisation, Akin Osuntokun.

