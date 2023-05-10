The presidential election petition tribunal has commenced the sittings of the pre-hearing of the suit filed by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP against Bola Tinubu of the APC

Chris Uche, counsel to the PDP and Atiku, said he had filed a motion for the hearing to be televised at the commencement of the sitting

Justice Haruna Tsammani-led 5-member panel of the tribunal then adjourned the hearing of the suit till Thursday

FCT, Abuja - The pre-hearing suit filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu, his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election, had commenced.

The presidential election tribunal began the session on Tuesday, May 9, as counsel to Atiku and the PDP, Chris Uche, informed the court that all the necessary processes for the pre-hearing had been filed.

Court adjourns Atiku's fresh suit against Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

These are the highlights you should know:

Motion to televise the hearings

The prosecuting counsel informed the court that he filed a motion for the proceedings to the televised because of Nigerians' interest in the matter.

The senior advocate of Nigeria urged the court to prioritize the motion at the hearing begin to commence.

We have filed our responses, Tinubu's counsels tell the court

The defence counsels in the suit informed the court that their various responses to the petition had been filed.

Lateef Fagbemi, the lead counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), informed the court that 2 motions had been filed to dismiss the petition and to strike out the petitioners' responses.

Other respondents' lawyers are Abubakar Mahmoud, standing in for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Akin Olujinmi for Tinubu.

The court told the counsel to meet

After the respondents informed the court that their responses would be filed within the time allowed within the rules of the court, the counsels then adopted their various responses.

Justice Haruna Tsammani-led 5-member panel of the tribunal told the lawyers to meet and harmonise their positions on the documents to tender, those they will adopt and those they will allow.

Justice Haruna gives the verdict

The Tribunal then adjourned the pre-hearing to Thursday, May 11, at 2pm.

Hopefully, the court will decide whether the hearing will be televised or not on Thursday.

