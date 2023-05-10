The presidential election petition tribunal has fixed new date to hear the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party against Bola Tinubu of the APC

Also on the defendants' list were the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima and INEC on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election

Following the request from the parties to the petition for the adjournment, the court fixed Wednesday next week for the hearing of the matter

FCT, Abuja - The petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party against Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election has been adjourned by the presidential election petition court.

According to The Punch, the tribunal adjourned the suit to next week, Wednesday, May 19.

Court adjourn Peter Obi's suit against Bola Tinubu till next week Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

It was said that parties to the petition had requested the adjournment before the court took the decision.

Why court adjourn Peter Obi's suit against Bola Tinubu

Part of the defendants were the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The parties involved had told the court that there is a number of yet-to-be-filed applications before they unanimously agreed on 1 week to seek out the filings and exchange the documents.

The outstanding documents entailed motions, which they intended to tender before the tribunal

The documents include motions which they intend to tender before the court.

Latest about Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Presidential election tribunal, 2023 election

Peter Obi's counsel's position was then agreed with by the court, adding that the decision would fast-track the hearing of the case.

Justice Haruma Tsanani, the presiding judge in the suit, in his submission, urged the parties to draw up the issues for determination, which was separate from the filing and exchange processes, ahead of Wednesday, the next sitting.

Peter Obi, the came third in the 2023 presidential election, had claimed to have won the poll, adding that he would reclaim his alleged stolen mandate at the court.

Tinubu leaves Nigeria to meet investors in Europe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has again travelled out of Nigeria to Europe, listing 2 top of his agenda for the new trip.

In a statement from the office of the president, Tinubu will fine-tune his transition plans with some of his key aides and engage the European business community on the readiness of Nigeria to accommodate them.

However, the statement did not mention the countries that the president-elect would be touching in Europe, neither does it reveals when he would return to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng