Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the House of Representatives majority leader, has been re-elected to represent the Doguwa and Tudunwada federal constituency.

According to Daily Trust, Doguwa emerged as the winner of the supplementary poll conducted across 8 wards in the Tudunwada local government area.

Professor Sani Ibrahim, the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the constituency, said Doguwa gathered the highest votes of 41,573 and defeated his closest rival in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Yushau Salisu, who scored 34,831 votes.

Source: Legit.ng