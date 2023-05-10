The tribunal hearing the presidential election petition against Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, had struck out the suit of the APP against the APC and its candidate

Obed Agu, counsel to the APP, had earlier withdrawn the case against Tinubu, stating that he was acting on the instruction of his client

The APP was challenging the outcome of the poll on the ground that the electoral law was not fully complied with and the INEC guidelines as well

FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja has trike out the petition filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP) against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court arrived at the decision after the opposition party withdrew its petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election that produced Tinubu as the president-elect, Channels Television reported.

Why Tribunal strikes out APP suit against Tinubu

APP counsel, Obed Agu, told the court to strike out and dismiss the suit.

Agu maintained the decision was based on the instructions of his client.

Wole Olanipekun, the defence lawyer to Tinubu, said they are not in opposition to the withdrawal's application of the petition, and no cost is as well demanded.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, the chairman of the panel, then dismissed and struck out the suit without any cost attached to it.

The APP was challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election over the allegation that the electoral law was not fully complied with, as well as the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Haruna Tsammani-led 5-member panel will then re-convey by 2pm for the Labour Party's suit against Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the APC.

Since the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, the opposition parties have rejected the outcome of the poll raising different issues against the president-elect.

