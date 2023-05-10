Former Governor Gboyega Oyetola has accepted the ruling of the supreme court and congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state

Oyetola called on his supporters, party members and those who voted for him to accept the decision of the court as law-abiding citizens

He urged Ademola to concentrate on delivering good governance to the people of the state irrespective of political affiliation

Osogbo, Osun - Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of Osun State, has conceded defeat after the supreme court verdict that declared his successor, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

According to The Tribune, in a statement the former governor personally signed, he maintained that though the decision of the apex court did not confirm the wishes of his supporters and party members, he accepted it in the interest of the state and peace.

Oyetola congratulates Adeleke, sends message to supporters Photo Credit: Ademola Adeleke

Oyetola then urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, his supporters and those who voted for him during the guber election in the state to accept the ruling of the supreme court as God's desire and move on.

He said as law-abiding citizens, the decision of the court must be accepted by all even though they have presented a strong case before the jury and the court thought otherwise.

The statement reads in part:

“To our members and supporters across the State, I urge you all to accept the verdict of the Court and move on. The present situation is a win-win for us. It’s both a loss and victory rolled into one. While we lost Osun technically, we gained Nigeria.”

While congratulating Governor Adeleke, Oyetola urged him to focus on good governance and deliver to the people of the state irrespective of political affiliation, religion or group.

