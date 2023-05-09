A top Nigerian lawyer and political analyst has sent a strong message to Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses has urged the nation's ruling party to focus on the issues that matter and ignore distractions in the polity, a few weeks before Bola Tinubu's inauguration

The legal luminary advised the APC to win the court cases filed by PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and LP flagbearer, Peter Obi before Tinubu's takes over the mantle of leadership

Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses has sent a word of wisdom to the nation's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a few weeks before the inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The top Nigerian lawyer and political analyst in a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, May 14, urged the ruling party to focus on the court cases and make sure they emerge victorious before Tinubu's inauguration slated for Monday, May 29, 2023.

Nigerians are expecting the Administration of Tinubu to bring about a total change in all sectors of the economy and more.

Court cases against Tinubu's victory

Recall that on Wednesday, March 1st, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu, the candidate of the APC, winner of the 2023 presidential election held on Saturday, February 25.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter PObi, rejected the outcome of the poll, describing it as the worst election since Nigeria’s return to Democracy in 1999.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the result, said Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 while Atiku polled 6,984,520 and Obi came third with 6,101,533 votes.

Atiku and Obi said that they would seek redress in court to reclaim his mandate; this they commenced ahead of Tinubu's inauguration.

APC has been urged to attend to important issues and fix them before May 29 handover ceremony.

Issues APC must address before May 29, analyst speaks

Reacting to the development, Barrister Moses has advised the APC to defend the election petitions filed by Atiku and Obi and ensure they win the cases at the presidential election petitions tribunal, in other to avert woes for the party ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Barely 17 days before the May 29, handover event, the analyst stated thus:

"APC has a case in its hand which must be won. The petitions filed by the PDP and LP are currently a major concern for APC and its inability to defend the petitions before the tribunal will spell woes for the party regardless of the fact that its candidate now the president-elect could have been sworn in before the final determination of the election petitions."

Source: Legit.ng