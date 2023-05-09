The court on Tuesday, May 9, adjourned the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against Bola Tinubu, the president-elect

In a pre-hearing session on Tuesday, the five-man panel adjourned the petition till Thursday, May 11 for the continuation of the hearing

Meanwhile, the APM is challenging Tinubu's victory, contending that the elections which returned Tinubu were marred by electoral malpractice and violence among others

A report by Channels TV has it that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked the election tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

At the pre-hearing session on Tuesday, May 9, the APM informed the court that they have filed a pre-hearing information sheet TF 008, and had adopted the answers therein.

Tinubu makes a request

Counsel to Tinubu, Akin Olujimi told the tribunal, that their response contains a prayer seeking the tribunal to dismiss the petition over claims of tit lacking merit.

The presidential election petitions tribunal would adjourn pre-hearing till Thursday, May 11th.

Chairman of the panel Justice Haruna Tsamani who adjourned the petition on Tuesday asked parties to draw out the issues for determination, Daily Trust report added.

He also ordered that parties should consider the documents they are objecting to and the ones they are not.

All responses should be filed so they can be heard.

Tinubu’s victory: PDP acting chairman, others arrive at court as tribunal decides Atiku’s fate

Chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have arrived at the Tribunal, today, Tuesday, May 9, to know the fate of their candidate as the presidential election petition tribunal commences the day two (2) hearing of the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on the official Twitter page of the opposition party, the acting national chairman of the PDP, Amb Iliya Umar Damagum, the national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba and other party leaders are currently seated in the courtroom in Abuja.

From the photos shared by the PDP, officials representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, are also present in the courtroom.

Gov Umahi reveals how PDP chairman Ayu helped Tinubu win presidential polls

In another development, the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has revealed that the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, helped Nigeria's president-elect and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential polls.

Governor Umahi, a former member of the PDP and now with the APC, made this claim on Monday, March 27, at the commissioning of the revamped Community Secondary School in Okoro-nu-Odo, in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The Ebonyi state governor, who was a guest of honour of Governor Nyesom Wike, said Senator Ayu's refusal to resign as the national chairman of the PDP was a blessing in disguise for his principal.

Source: Legit.ng