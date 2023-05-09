Chris Uche, one of the lawyers representing Atiku Abubakar in the ongoing presidential election petition proceedings, has lamented that many agreements were broken in the 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, at the hearing, Uche requested to present five junior lawyers as team members against the recommended three, but the judge disagreed and asked him to maintain the agreed three names

The senior lawyer cited "Order 3 Rule 11" to justify his request, but Justice Tsammani reminded him that "agreement is agreement"

FCT, Abuja - Chris Uche (SAN), one of the lawyers of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing presidential election petition proceedings, has lamented that many agreements in the 2023 election that were broken.

Uche stated this on Tuesday, May 9, during a conversation between him and Justice Haruna Tsammani where he requested that the Judge allow him to present five junior lawyers as team members against the recommended three, The Punch reported.

Chris Uche (SAN) complained that many agreements were broken in the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

According to Uche, “Order 3 Rule 11″ allows the tweak.

However, Justice Tsammani disagreed and told him to maintain the agreed three names concerning the presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Justice said:

"Agreement is agreement."

Responding, Uche said:

"My Lord, there were many agreements in this election that were broken.”

Justice Tsammani replied:

“We were not part of that."

Presidential election petition proceedings enter day 2

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, commenced in Abuja on Monday, May 8.

The court heard the complaints filed by opposition political parties and their candidates challenging the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1 declared Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Saturday February 25 election.

However, some opposition candidates with their parties had filed their petitions within 21 days of INEC announcing the results of the results on 1 March, to challenge the outcome.

The main petitioners include the PDP with its presidential candidate, Atiku, as well as the Labour Party, with its candidate, Peter Obi.

The proceedings continued today, Tuesday, May 9.

Updates from the Tribunal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT) at the pre-hearing session on Tuesday, May 9, adjourned the suit filed by Atiku, seeking that the court session be televised on national television.

It was gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were all included in the suit.

The PEPT admitted the suit while the counsel involved in the lawsuit was allowed to make their argument.

“Support Tinubu for a greater Nigeria” - Ooni of Ife

Also, Legit.ng reported that Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife averred that as Nigeria transitions to a new government, it is best for all hands to be on deck regardless of candidate choice and party affiliations as the election has gone and governance and putting Nigeria on the right path to greatness should be a collective effort.

Ooni Adeyeye made this call in Lagos on Monday, May 8, while hosting a high delegation sent by Kenyan President, William Ruto headed by Kenya’s Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Francis Koskie.

Source: Legit.ng