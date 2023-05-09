The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, told the opposition that it is best for all hands to be on deck regardless of candidate choice and party affiliations as the election is over

Ooni appealed to supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to sheath their swords and work together with the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the progress of Nigeria

The first-class monarch described the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 'Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua'

Ikeja, Lagos State - Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife has averred that as Nigeria transitions to a new government, it is best for all hands to be on deck regardless of candidate choice and party affiliations as the election has gone and governance and putting Nigeria on the right path to greatness should be a collective effort.

Ooni Adeyeye made this call in Lagos on Monday, May 8, while hosting a high delegation sent by Kenyan President, William Ruto headed by Kenya’s Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Francis Koskie, Vanguard reported.

Also present were the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; CEO of Propetrol Harry Ebohen; Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun and Fintech expert, Kunmi Demuren.

Ooni said:

“As the presidential inauguration approaches, I beseech you all, young and old, Obidients and Atikulates, hopeful and weary, amiable and passionate, to lay down your arms.

“There is no reason to waste time looking back; all we have is today and the future. Now is the time to embrace our diversity and uniqueness.

“We may differ in opinions and approaches to achieving a better Nigeria, but we all want a nation we can be proud of.

“Let us come together to support the vision of Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua.”

