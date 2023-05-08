The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially announced Senator Godswill Akpabio, as its nominee for the position of the 10th Senate President.

Also, Tajudeen Abbas Tajudeen, a ranking member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna state, was nominated for the position of Speaker of the next House of Reps.

The ruling party still has the highest number of lawmakers in the 10th national assembly.

Source: Legit.ng