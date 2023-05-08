The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it is not party to a purported endorsement of Godswill Akpabio for the Senate presidency seat

A Coalition of Northern groups had endorsed Akpabio for the Senate Presidency saying he was best suited for the position

ACF, however, warned that endorsing Akpabio for the Senate Presidency would spell doom for Northern Nigeria

Kano, Kano State - A political and cultural association of leaders in Northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has distanced itself from the endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio for the Senate Presidency by a Coalition of Northern groups.

Alhaji Musa Saidu, a key member of the ACF, said this in a statement on Sunday, May 7, in reaction to reports that a Coalition of Northern groups had endorsed Akpabio for the Senate Presidency, Daily Trust reported.

The ACF said it is not endorsing Akpabio because the former Akwa Ibom State governor is not friendly with the North. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Saidu, who doubles as the leader of the Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria, stated that endorsing Akpabio for the Senate Presidency would spell doom for Northern Nigeria.

He said:

“We hereby dissociate ourselves from the endorsement of Sen. Godswill Akpabio for the Senate Presidency by a coalition of Northern groups.”

"Akpabio not friendly with the North" - ACF

Saidu added:

“The Coalition is not speaking for the North, it is just speaking for itself. No true Northern group will want to endorse Akpabio for a sensitive position like that of Senate President because he is not friendly with the North.

“We are the people who know Akpabio, because we are resident in the South, we know those who are friendly with the Northern people and Akpabio is actually not one of them."

